Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 485,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.65.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
