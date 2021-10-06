Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 485,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.