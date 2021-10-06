Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.73. 35,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $20,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

