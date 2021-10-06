Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce $106.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $105.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $431.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,430,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 123,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,130. The company has a market cap of $554.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.