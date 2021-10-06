Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 360.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADNF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

