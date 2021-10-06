Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

CASY traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.70. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

