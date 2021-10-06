Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.27 Million in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL makes up 1.7% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.82% of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAPR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000.

Shares of FAPR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

