Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,337. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.