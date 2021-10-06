Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 58,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

NOBL traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $89.46. 350,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

