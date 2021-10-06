Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. 2,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

