Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,202 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after buying an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $9,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 765.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 67,164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 69,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,437. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

