Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $398.05. 30,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,077. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

