Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Ricardo Pravda Sells 4,906 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $650,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CTLT stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.79. 4,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,704. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

