CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.63. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 2,023 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

Get CCOM Group alerts:

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CCOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.