Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

Shares of FUN opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after purchasing an additional 341,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

