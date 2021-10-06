Cedric Pech Sells 279 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total transaction of $7,050,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $13.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.24. The stock had a trading volume of 518,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,616. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $518.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.08. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $65,542,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

