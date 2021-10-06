Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 728,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

CLS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. 254,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,762. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

