Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:CLS opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

