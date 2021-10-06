Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “
CYAD has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
