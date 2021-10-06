Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CAU traded up GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 50.50 ($0.66). The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,212. The stock has a market cap of £74.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13. Centaur Media has a 12 month low of GBX 20.96 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.96.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

