Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON CAU traded up GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 50.50 ($0.66). The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,212. The stock has a market cap of £74.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13. Centaur Media has a 12 month low of GBX 20.96 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.96.
