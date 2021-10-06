Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells $63,980.00 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,638. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 6.23.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.