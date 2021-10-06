Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells $63,980.00 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,638. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 6.23.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.