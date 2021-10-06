CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

CFBK traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $106.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFBK. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

