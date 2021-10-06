Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $739.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,403. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $771.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

