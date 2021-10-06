Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,620,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,144. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

