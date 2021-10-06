Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Chico’s FAS worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 79.6% in the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 736,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $563.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Chico's FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

