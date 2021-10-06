China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Short Interest Update

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS CHSTY remained flat at $$20.05 during trading on Wednesday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile
See Also: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.