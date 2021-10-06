Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Down 14.7%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)’s stock price traded down 14.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.55. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiyoda from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $919.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

