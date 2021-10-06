Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF remained flat at $$11,166.17 on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11,331.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10,193.47. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $7,865.95 and a 52 week high of $12,046.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDSVF shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

