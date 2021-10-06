Chronologic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $237.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $195,252.32 and approximately $237.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

