CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $618,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,472,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $198.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,616. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $149.08 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.