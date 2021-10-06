CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,441 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 4.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,169 shares of company stock worth $3,164,599. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. 9,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,203. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

