CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 154.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. 1,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.