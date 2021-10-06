Cintas Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

CTAS opened at $391.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.95. Cintas has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

