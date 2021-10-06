Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.44. 5,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

