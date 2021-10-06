Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,974 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 63.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

