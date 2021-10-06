Citigroup Inc. Buys 21,115 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 375.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

