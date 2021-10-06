Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

THO opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

