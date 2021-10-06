Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 685,386 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,877 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

