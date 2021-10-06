Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

CTXR stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after buying an additional 6,195,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 484.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,298,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,301 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 967,819 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

