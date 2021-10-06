ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CLIR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 212,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,995. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

