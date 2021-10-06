Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CLW traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. 1,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a P/E ratio of 173.13 and a beta of 1.26. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after buying an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 412.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

