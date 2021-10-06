Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Codexis were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDXS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Codexis by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 139.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

