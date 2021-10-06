Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 31st

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
