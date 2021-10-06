Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 31st

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.