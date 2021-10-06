Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 3.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.67 and last traded at $249.28. 122,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,454,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.09.
A number of research firms have commented on COIN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.73.
In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
