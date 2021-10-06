Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 3.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.67 and last traded at $249.28. 122,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,454,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.09.

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

