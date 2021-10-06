CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 24.2% Higher This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $41.80 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.16 or 0.00234103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00102886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

