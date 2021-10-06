Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.05

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.05 and last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 2653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

