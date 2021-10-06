Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIGI stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $128.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,662. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average is $117.56. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

