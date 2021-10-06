Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. 16,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Comerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Comerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

