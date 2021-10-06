Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE CMC opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

