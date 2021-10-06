Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.
NYSE CMC opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.