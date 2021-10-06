Commonwealth Bank of Australia Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson forecasts that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $2.6168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is presently 108.58%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

