Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $165.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.73. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.60 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.